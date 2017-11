By Trycolyn Pikirayi

Since yesterday, we’ve been seeing a lot of complains on how the Electronic Ministry Application Platform (eMAP) site is down or malfunctional rather. While some are attesting to having used the platform successfully, the majority’s efforts seem to be futile. What’s interesting is that people seem to be hitting dead end at different stages. While some […]

Online Form One Application EMAP site is down, or at least is seems like it…

