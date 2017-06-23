Opel Mokka X Cosmo 1.4 Turbo …Style trumps dynamics

IT took GMSA rather a long time to cotton onto the fact that the group had a potentially strong sub-compact SUV contender in the shape of the Opel Mokka as this model only hit SA shores in 2015, some three years after it had become a common sight in Europe. In the following year, the model benefited from a facelift which carries the “X “ moniker and is the subject of this report.

From day one, I had to admit to rather liking the chunky styling which has been further refined in the X derivative. Despite its high build, the Mokka has a pleasing muscularity about it, a feature reinforced by subtly-contoured wheel arches and rather substantial roof pillars. To my eyes though, it is particularly colour sensitive, looking more the part in brighter or darker colours which show off the panel shapes far more convincingly than plain old boring white.

The test unit strutted its wares in a daring bronze hue named Amber Orange. I don’t think I could live with this for too long but there’s no arguing about the truly excellent gloss this paint colour reveals. Add in a nicely-judged amount of chrome detailing and excellent panel fit throughout, and the Mokka X really does look smart, an attribute enhanced by 5-spoke alloys carrying substantial 225R45/19 rubber. More about the rolling stock later.

I had attended Mokka press launch events in 2015 and in 2016 and as is the norm, open road driving was the order of the day. Pressing on out in the sticks is not something most people do on a daily basis so I was keen to see how this compact SUV that rides on the Aveo’s platform would perform in the daily grind. The relative scarcity of this model on the roads in my neighbourhood had me wondering whether the public knew something I didn’t.

Unfortunately, the news is not all good as the Mokka’s dynamic qualities don’t quite match up to the excellence of the visual qualities. For starters, the ride on pock-marked tar traversed at typical urban speeds is on the knobbly side. I suspect you can blame the large 45-profile tyres for most of this as the restlessness largely dissipates at higher speeds but be aware that the level of pliancy in this configuration is not a top feature. For the record, the front end relies on MacPherson struts while the rear utilises a torsion beam set-up, a combination favoured by most rivals.

Then there’s the question of roll. At no time did I attempt to replicate the exploits of Sebastian Vettel, but roundabouts taken at mildly energetic speeds induced more roll than most lower-riding saloons would exhibit. That narrow track and high build have to give back somewhere.

And then there’s the issue of engine response or lag as most prefer to call it. I live in a hilly area and every day, I need to make a right-angled turn to enter a steepish side road leading up to my abode. Most cars happily exit the corner in second gear and gain revs easily enough but the Mokka bogs down and demands the selection of first gear to awaken the turbo from its slumbers. While the low speed torque output looks good on paper with 200Nm available from just 1850 rpm, the real world tells you there is something of a precipice to be negotiated before the rev counter reaches that magic mark.

Out on the open road, the 103kW 1.4 hastens along with commendable aplomb and little mechanical commotion on the cruise. It also seems capable of dealing with reasonable loads and thanks to the fact that full throttle is rarely needed, fuel economy is encouraging if the 7.4l/100km I recorded over a week’s usage is representative. I did note that at cold idle, the engine can sound quite gruff – akin to a diesel in fact – but that unusual sound fades away as heat soaks into the block.

For the statisticians, top speed is a claimed 191km/h while 0-100 is despatched in 9.8s.

Driving isn’t just all about engines though and in that regard, I can report that the Mokka is easy to drive smoothly thanks to a lightweight clutch that takes up at just the right point and to a 6-speed manual shift with shortish throws and easy engagement of gears.

The steering isn’t quite so slick. At anything above parking speeds, it feels artificially-weighted and detached from what is really happening at the wheels. By contrast, the brakes are top notch, offering strong retardation and a nicely-judged level of assistance which ensure good pedal modulation.

I’ve already referred to the smart exterior execution. For the most part, the positives extend to the interior. Sure, there are some scratchy, hard plastics lurking in the lower regions but there are enough soft-touch fittings to endow the cabin with a semi-premium feel.

The thickly-padded and supportive front seats with partial electric adjustment are swathed in leather, piano black inserts provide a visual lift, there are loads of oddments compartments and the switchgear is simple and features smart chrome detailing here and there.

This model also boats a large central info display with touch functionality together with Apple Car Play compatibility that means mapping can be accessed straight off an iPhone. There’s also cruise control, Bluetooth, hill hold, auto dipping mirror, air con, electric windows, air bags and more. Options include a large sunroof, a premium lighting package and a NAVI 900 Intellilink unit.

Space is fine for four adults – no more because width is somewhat constrained in the rear – and the boot is acceptably capacious albeit that the sides of the load area are lined in scratch-able plastic rather than the good quality carpet employed on the floor. And note that rear three quarter visibility is seriously impaired by large, sloping rear pillars and a heavy frame around the tailgate.

If overall equipment levels are very good, I am happy to report that this Opel also offers some standout detail bits and pieces that normally escape the radar in reports. For example, the door stays are ultra-sturdy devices that easily keep the doors open on slopes or in strong winds, there are double door seals fitted all round which doubtless accounts for the low wind noise levels experienced, the interior grab handles are silicone-damped and the inner roof area is lined in a very high quality fabric. Even the inner window frames are fully lined which is a very rare occurrence at this level.

The Mokka X is an attractive proposition from a practical aspect and is smartly presented but the truth is that the model’s underpinnings are hardly modern such that the ride (at least on 19-inch wheels) and handling are somewhat compromised. Further, the uncertainty about the brand’s future in South Africa following the announcement of GM’s sad departure (this article was written ahead of the announcement as to how the Opel brand will be represented in South Africa) is sure to undermine brand values, not to mention resale value. The Mokka is already a good value proposition and that may just get even better in the coming days.