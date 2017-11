OPEN FORUM: Letter which changed Zimbabwe’s history

BELOW is a transcript of Mugabe’s letter of resignation, as it was read by National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda:

Notice of resignation as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe

In terms of the provisions of Section 96, Sub-Section 1, of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, amendment number 20, 2013.

Following my verbal communication with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda at 13:53 hours, 21st November, 2017 intimating my intention to resign as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, I, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, in terms of Section 96, Sub-Section 1 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, hereby formally tender my resignation as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe with immediate effect.

My decision to resign is voluntary on my part and arises from my concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire to ensure a smooth, peaceful and non-violent transfer of power that underpins national security, peace and stability.

Kindly give public notice of my resignation as soon as possible as required by Section 96, Sub-Section 1 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Yours faithfully,

Robert Gabriel Mugabe,

President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Statement by Emmerson Mnangagwa

I want to congratulate the people of Zimbabwe on reaching this historic moment. Together, we will ensure a peaceful transition to the consolidation of our democracy, and bring a fresh start for all Zimbabweans and foster peace and unity.

As I make my wayback home, I look forward together with you the people of Zimbabwe to tackle the political and economic challenges facing our beloved country Zimbabwe.

God bless Zimbabwe.