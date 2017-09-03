Ovidy Karuru focused at AmaZulu

ZIMBABWE national team striker and AmaZulu winger Ovidy Karuru is focused on delivering for the club after interest in his services failed to yield a move in the recent transfer window.

The former Kaizer Chiefs man was in demand after winning the Golden Boot at the Cosafa Castle Cup in July with six goals as he skippered Zimbabwe to regional honours.

However, Karuru, who was thought to have attracted local and foreign attention, will see out the final year of his contract at the Premiership returnees.

The Durban-based outfit exercised an option on his deal after he netted twice in 13 appearances in a six-month spell last season.

“Yes, we agreed that Ovidy Karuru will play out the final year of the contract and see what happens after,” Karuru’s agent Shane Costa tells KickOff.com.

“And for now he’s happy and focused on helping the team do well.”

Karuru played in his side’s 1-0 win over Free State Stars and 2-0 loss to Chippa United in their opening two matches of 2017/18. – kickoff.com