Ovidy Karuru signs new contract with AmaZulu

KickOff.com can confirm that AmaZulu winger Ovidy Karuru has extended his contract with the Premiership returnees until the end of 2019.

Karuru joined Usuthu earlier this year as a free agent when the club was campaigning in the National First Division after leaving Kaizer Chiefs at the end of 2015/16.

The 28-year-old went on to score twice in 13 league appearances last term, while he also skippered Zimbabwe to COSAFA Cup honours in Rustenburg in July prompting interest in his services from Scandinavia.

However, Karuru has committed himself to Cavin Johnson’s side.

“We have extended the contract with Karuru until the end of the 2019 season with an option to renew till 2020,” says AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela.

Karuru has also been declared fit for tomorrow’s clash with Chiefs in Durban after recovering from a knee injury. – kickoff.com