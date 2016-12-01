Parliament now a lame duck: Critics

MONDAY’S introduction of bond notes without the necessary legislative approval virtually rendered Parliament useless, analysts said this week.

They warned that the rushed introduction of bond notes could soon backfire.

The ZANU-PF government’s persistence to introduce the bond notes came a few days after Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, indicated that he had shelved plans to railroad the Reserve Bank Amendment Bill through the upper and lower houses of the National Assembly.

For Chinamasa it was a case of indicating left, but turning right.

The sudden introduction of the currency in disregard of provisions of the law, means that government has rushed to put the cart before the horse.

Advocate Fadzai Mahere, a human rights activist, charged this week that the State was not consistent in the application of the law.

Mahere, who has been leading a campaign against bond notes, said government should have begun consultations in May to restore confidence in any currency overseen by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

“If they were doing things properly, they should have started consultations between May and November. Why should the government advertise a law? It means they don’t have confidence in the bond notes themselves,” she said.

Lawyer and MDC-T vice president, Nelson Chamisa, told the Financial Gazette that government was not transparent and this could backfire.

“This is voodoo economics at play. You don’t play hide and seek on issues of national importance like a currency,” said Chamisa.

“At law, there was supposed to be a Bill, but it seems to have been abandoned in favour of the Presidential Powers. This is not aboveboard in terms of the law and public policy,” said Chamisa, who is also a Parliamentarian.

Chamisa said government’s actions were tantamount to ambushing citizens with a currency that fails to inspire confidence.

“People should be consulted. Exclusionary policies have destroyed this nation. Section 141 of the Constitution states that nothing shall be done without consulting stakeholders who are the public. This is in violation of civil rights because you need public confidence for a currency to function,” Chamisa argued.

Section 141 of the Constitution provides for public involvement in the legislative processes through Parliamentary outreach programmes where the public is consulted about Bills that pass through Parliament.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Finance was not given the chance to gather public views after the bond notes were released two days ahead of the November 30 deadline.

On Tuesday, the Bill was tabled before Parliament were it was read for the first time.

It was then referred to the Parliamentary Legal Committee that will scrutinise whether it was consistent with the Constitution.

Jacob Mafume, the People’s Democratic Party’s spokesman, said the decision by the RBZ to override Parliament’s legislative role had brought dishonour to the House of Assembly.

“Our Parliament is a rubberstamp and a huge white elephant. How they continue to pretend to be doing something useful is just an indicator of the calibre of people in that Parliament. They have brought disgrace and dishonour to the title honourable,” Mafume said.

Mafume blamed the House of Assembly for “sleeping” on duty and failing to quiz the RBZ governor, John Mangudya, on why government changed its stance at the eleventh hour.

“They cannot even pretend to call the Reserve Bank governor to Parliament to ask him why RBZ is rushing to introduce the bond notes,” Mafume fumed.

Economist, John Robertson, said the RBZ should become disciplined as any slight increase in the volumes of bond notes on the streets would fuel inflation.

“It’s a bit early to judge and it will depend on the discipline of the authorities regarding the volumes of bond notes in circulation. Building trust is the RBZ’s major challenge, but they have already started on a wrong footing by not consulting the public. They need to restore that confidence,” Robertson said.

He noted that trust in government was measured by the confidence in a currency and this was what government lost in 2008 when hyperinflation skyrocketed, eroding lifetime savings.

Government has a mandate to restore that confidence, which would be a mammoth task to achieve in the short-term, he said.

Robertson warned government against paying civil servants using bond notes, as this would trigger the need for increased supply of the bond notes than anticipated.

“It will be interesting to see whether government will pay civil servants using the bond notes. If it does, people will discredit the currency. I do foresee the possibility of speculative tendencies when there is more bond notes supply on the market and this will undermine their value,” said Robertson.

According to a survey conducted by the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ), most consumers have lost faith in the local monetary system and were struggling to embrace the cashless concept promulgated through the use of plastic money.

CCZ executive director, Rosemary Siyachitema, argued that wide consultations were not done before the introduction of the bond notes. By Nyasha Chingono