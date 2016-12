By Nigel Gambanga

In 2017 this is going to be supported by livecasts of meetings, live tweeting of State addresses (usually this is done as a community service by OpenParly – an independent civic outfit) and a mobile application which Parliament intends to launch in the first quarter of 2017.

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Parliament of Zimbabwe to launch mobile app & livecasts in 2017 as part of wider tech adoption plan

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed