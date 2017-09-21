Partnership as business entity

Matters legal with Vote Muza THIS week I intend to discuss one form of business entity that is simpler to form and operate compared to those commonly known to the public. THIS week I intend to discuss one form of business entity that is simpler to form and operate compared to those commonly known to the public.

This is a partnership.

Locally, the formation and rules regarding the running of this organisation are governed by the common law whereas in South Africa a Partnerships Act was passed to regulate this form of business entity.

By definition, a partnership is a legal relationship arising from an agreement between two or more people, who must not exceed 20, and each must contribute to the business with the objective of making profits, and to divide such profits.

When individuals agree to contribute, such contribution can be in the form of money, labour, skills, property or any other acceptable form of contribution and if a business relationship between individuals does not meet the requirements of the above definition, then it may be held not to have been a partnership, but something else.

No complex legal formalities similar to those of companies are required. Rather, once the essential, common law requirements are met, and that is to say the right number of people agreeing to do business for a profit and to share the losses is constituted, then a partnership will be held to have been formed.

No registration is required. Since this is a contract, the rules governing the formation of contracts also apply and as such, it can be implied from the circumstances of the parties. However, once a partnership is up and running, it must take steps to comply with licensing regulations as well as tax laws. Non-registration does not exempt it from complying with other important legal requirements similar to those governing companies.

Whereas companies have memorandum and articles of association governing their operations, partnerships in general are governed by a written contract, which is called a “deed of partnership”. This agreement must contain the name of the business, its address, the nature and objectives of the business, the date of commencement of the partnership, its duration and the physical addresses of the partners.

Other important information required in this document is about the capital contributed by, the ratio of profits and losses, salaries, and the rights to sign documents on behalf of the business as well as the procedure that has to be followed if one of the partners dies.

The major difference between registered companies and partnerships is that generally, shareholders have a distinct personality from the company, while partners and the partnership are one and the same thing. To this end, a company can enter into debts and can be sued instead of its directors or shareholders, but for a partnership, the partners will personally have to bear the full responsibility of their losses.

The concept of limited liability, which applies to registered companies, in which shareholders are protected in the event of a loss, does not apply to the business entity under discussion. This is one of the disadvantages of operating a partnership as compared to a registered company because as observed, in the event of a partnership suffering a loss, the obligation to pay will fall on the members in their individual capacities.

Further, the rights and liabilities of a partnership are those with individual partners and therefore, are enforceable by them or against them individually. In practice, it appears that the formation of partnerships is done by professionals and that is to say lawyers and accountants.

Not many members of the public who want to go into business or those already in business appear to have much interest in operating under partnerships. Members of the public seem to believe that there is business respectability once one forms a private limited company. Further it appears that it is fashionable to be seen to be operating a private company than a partnership.

People fall into this ignorance because not much information is made available to the public on the advantages and disadvantages of running the various forms of business organisations. Partnerships are less cumbersome to operate and even to form and, as already highlighted, the intricate procedures or formalities required under the Companies Act do not apply.

In the event of winding up of a partnership, not much involvement from outsiders is required unless, of course, there is a bitter dispute about share ratios on matters of loss or profit.

To the contrary and as regards companies liquidators, curators and the Master of the High Court all have an interest when a company is about to be wound up. The formalities required are complex and experts need to be paid huge amounts of money at times over lengthy periods of time to oversee the demise of a company.

People are advised especially where their enterprises are relatively small, to form partnerships. – Vote Muza is a partner with Muza and Nyapadi Legal Practitioners. E-mail: muzalaw@gmail.com or visit: muzaandnyapadi.com