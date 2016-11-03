Pasuwa names squad to face Zambia

The Warriors gaffer has given the local players a chance to prove their mettle ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nation tournament to be held in Gabon early next year.
The kick off time for the match is 6pm to avoid counter attraction with the Chibuku Cup Final.
No player from either Ngezi Platinum or FC Platinum has been roped into the squad. The two teams will be squaring off in the Chibuku Super Cup final on the same day at Baobab stadium in Mhondoro.
Dynamos, Chicken Inn and CAPS United have the most number of players in the squad, with the trio providing 3 each.
The Caps United hit man who turns 35 on January 25 has thrown age through the window to score 12 goals this season.
Here is the full Warriors Squad to face Zambia
GOALKEEPERS
01 DONOVAN Bernard (How Mine)
02 MUKURUVA Tatenda (Dynamos)
DEFENDERS
03 MURWIRA Godknows (Dynamos)
04 ZVIREKWI Hardlife (Caps United)
05 PFIMBIDZAI Ronald (Caps United)
06 MOYO Honest (Highlanders)
07 MHLANGA Lawrence (Chicken Inn)
08 HADEBE Teenage (Chicken Inn)
MIDFIELDERS
09 MADHANANGA Farai (Harare City)
10 NDLOVU Tendai (Highlanders)
11 MUKOMBWE Jameson (Chapungu)
12 KUTINYU Tafadzwa (Chicken Inn)
13 CHITIYO Ronald (Harare City)
14 CHAWAPIWA Talent (Zpc Kariba)
15 GAKI Marvelous (Triangle)
STRIKERS
16 MPELELE Pritchard (Hwange)
17 TSIPA Leonard (Caps United)
18 MBWETI Gift (Hwange)
19 MUTUMA Rodrick (Dynamos)
20 MANONDO William (Harare