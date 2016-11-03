Pasuwa names squad to face Zambia

WARRIORS coach Kalisto Pasuwa has named a 20 member team of locals to face Zambia in a friendly match at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Warriors gaffer has given the local players a chance to prove their mettle ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nation tournament to be held in Gabon early next year.

The kick off time for the match is 6pm to avoid counter attraction with the Chibuku Cup Final.

No player from either Ngezi Platinum or FC Platinum has been roped into the squad. The two teams will be squaring off in the Chibuku Super Cup final on the same day at Baobab stadium in Mhondoro.

Dynamos, Chicken Inn and CAPS United have the most number of players in the squad, with the trio providing 3 each.