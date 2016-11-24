Patrick Chinamasa faces a daunting task

FINANCE Minister, Patrick Chinamasa , faces a difficult task as he seeks to stimulate a faltering economy which has faced strong headwinds in a budget presentation expected on December 8.

Chinamasa will be expected to contain government expenditure to create fiscal space; resolve the country’s economic woes and offer several key reforms to get the country out of the woods.

Challenges facing the economy, whose outlook remains gloomy against the background of International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts of a contraction this year and next year, include weak gross domestic product (GDP) over the past three years, persistent budget deficits caused largely by recurrent expenditure, persistent current account deficits, power and infrastructural problems, corruption, the high cost of doing business, absence of parastatals reforms and political uncertainty.

Reducing the budget deficit can be achieved by increasing tax revenue and containing expenditure.

But this has been a challenge in Zimbabwe because growth in tax revenue can only be achieved if there is a reasonable growth in economic activities, which is only possible if there is investment, job creation and infrastructural projects. The revenue base continues to dwindle, eroded by a shrinking economy, itself affected by company closures and increasing job losses.

These challenges have put pressure on President Robert Mugabe’s government, which is planning to introduce bond notes to inject liquidity into the economy and probably spur growth in the industrial sector.

Twice, Chinamasa made bold decisions to suspend civil servants’ annual bonuses and cut down on the bloated civil service to create the much need fiscal space.

But on both occasions, he was humiliated by President Mugabe, who shot down his proposed measures.

Getting presidential support is key for Chinamasa to come up with broad measures to ensure economic growth.

With elections coming in 2018, there are very little prospects government would agree to tough measures to heal the ailing economy for fear of losing votes.

Government is vigorously pursuing a command agriculture scheme, raising the prospect that Chinamasa’s budget will largely dwell on this key sector.

Economist, John Robertson , said Chinamasa has a tough assignment before him.

Robertson said: “One of the big challenges comes from the continuing high expenditure demands and the falling tax revenues from the disabled economy. However, the bigger challenge, which is to rehabilitate and rebuild productive capacity, is not being given the attention it needs.”

Government claims that it is dealing with issues of concern by improving the ease of doing business in the country as well as clarifying the contentious indigenisation policy.

It has embarked on command agriculture to produce enough food from expropriated farms in order to feed the country’s population and lessen dependence on imports.

Moreover, government has also put in place restrictions on imports of selected products to allow local manufacturers to recover.

The measures also included tighter exchange controls for companies wishing to import raw materials.

“None of these (measures) is addressing the underlying problem of destroyed business confidence,” Robertson said, adding that government had displayed profound disrespect for property rights and the price for that was the current economic downturn.

“Whether by dispossessing landowners or shareholders, or forcing banks and pension funds to surrender US dollars in exchange for Treasury Bills, government has undermined the security needed by investors, as well as their ability to raise bank finance and the motivational forces that would otherwise have prompted them and enabled them to plan ahead. Government has broken up the foundations upon which business enterprises used to be built. With the foundations now in pieces, confidence has evaporated,” said Robertson.

He continued: “Confidence can be restored by restoring property rights and by securing them through constitutional amendments that allow investors to again take initiatives in safety. Such action won’t remove business risks, but will remove political risks. The removal of all political risks should be the Minister of Finance’s main objective and this can be done by restoring property rights.”

Prosper Chitambara, an economist with the Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe, said the task facing Chinamasa was difficult.

“He has to deliver, but I think it’s going to be difficult for the Finance Minister, given that there is little fiscal leg-room to undertake activities that can stimulate the ailing economy,” said Chitambara.

“His biggest challenge is that economic activity is worsening, revenues and exports are down, employment costs in government are too high and this is not sustainable. He should find ways to contain employment costs,” he said.

Chitambara noted that Chinamasa should champion the reform of parastatals, which he said was taking time.

“He should do more on property rights as well. He should also deal with the land issues to unlock greater participation in agriculture. There are many things that the land can do to this economy,” said Chitambara.

Chinamasa hinted that he might present a static budget at US$4 billion.

But Robertson said due to dwindling State revenue and the increasing informalisation of the economy, it was not possible to prepare a US$4 billion budget unless there were lenders prepared to extend a helping hand.

“Commodity prices are working against us and, with formal employment down to levels last seen in the 1960s, pay as you earn revenues are down too,” said Robertson.

“Now, liquidity shortages are impacting on retail spending, so value added tax is slipping and so are excise and import duties. The US$4 billion target will be reached only if foreign lenders can be persuaded to offer long-term loans,” he said.

Robertson said government has insisted that the economy is growing, but this was not true.

“That claim is enough to damage the government’s chances of being taken seriously by anyone, especially lenders.

“The government’s only hope of having US$4 billion to spend will depend on loans. The efforts so far have not yielded enough because more loans will make the already unmanageable debt even worse. We actually need grants, but those who might have given us money probably realise that the corruption throughout the system will cause most of that to be simply diverted into private bank accounts in foreign countries. Government has to accept the need to prepare a US$3 billion budget,” he said.

Robertson said government’s focus on the agricultural sector was inadequate.

“All the agricultural ideas are focusing on small-scale farmers,” said Robertson.

“When the weather is good, small-scale farmers can feed themselves. But they cannot feed a nation. The population of Zimbabwe has doubled since independence, but the policies in place make no allowance for the much bigger population. We need the large-scale farmers back and they would need access to bank finance. Restoring freehold title to the large farms would make a big difference quickly, but government sees the possible return of large-scale farmers as a loss of control, so the idea that would work is not allowed to be considered.”