Patrick Vieira rules out European switch next year, committed to New York City FC deal

NEW York City FC coach Patrick Vieira has ruled out a move to Europe next year, stating he is committed to seeing out his deal in the MLS.

The former Arsenal and France legend took over at the New York club in 2016 and is contracted to the team until the end of the 2018 campaign.

Vieira has, however, been linked with a possible return to the Gunners while numerous clubs in the French Ligue 1 are said to be interested in his services.

However, the 41-year-old looks set to remain in the United States until at least the end of next year.

“I have a year left in my contract, so I am going to be a part of it,” said Vieira.

“Next year we’re going to have, of course, less, but the next few players we need to bring need to take us to the next level again so we can compete against the likes of Toronto and the Red Bulls, because I believe that the East will be stronger and stronger.”

Despite suffering back-to-back playoff defeats, Vieira remains confident over New York’s future in the MLS, adding: “It’s a really good experience for myself, and as a team, as a football club, we will really improve and get stronger next year.” – kickoff.com