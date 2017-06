By Rufaro Madamombe

Paynow has recently introduced top-up services for Netflix subscription in Zimbabwe. Local banks charge on average $2.50 per online transaction using one’s Visa or Mastercard and they also limit the amount of money a person can transact per month. This means that if you’re someone who has a lot of stuff to pay for, worrying […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Paynow introduces top-up service for Netflix subscriptions

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed