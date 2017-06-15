Pension arrears hit US$350 million

PENSION arrears have risen to US$350 million due to non-remission of contributions, threatening the stability of the insurance sector, the Insurance and Pension Commission (IPEC) has revealed.

Nhau Chivingira, IPEC’s manager of pensions, said that failure to remit pension contributions by companies has deprived workers and their families of their entitlements in the event of retirement, death of other developments.

These benefits can only be paid to beneficiaries whose contributions and premiums are up to date, he said.

He said the problem of non-remittance of pension contributions was affecting both insured schemes and self-administered funds.

Chivingira, who spoke at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe and IPEC seminar yesterday, said: “There are high levels of (pension) contribution arrears. This is a big challenge in the market. We are getting a lot of complaints that companies have not been remitting these contributions and the figure has risen to more than US$350 million. This is worrisome.”

Zimbabwe’s companies are grappling with cash flow challenges emanating from a liquidity crisis that has disrupted economic activities, including cash withdrawals from banks.

The deteriorating operating environment has been caused in part by foreign currency shortages, cost pressures, depressed demand and declining industry competitiveness which have been blamed by the opposition and critics on economic mismanagement by President Robert Mugabe’s government.

Mugabe has denied ruining the once-prosperous economy, and blames the economic chaos on western sanctions he says were imposed on his government for expropriating white-owned land for redistribution to blacks.

Chivingira also blamed pension funds for not giving workers benefit statements.

He said: “Benefit statements on pension funds are not being done. They (pension funds) are not communicating with their members. This means that members of the pension funds can get the shock of their lives after contributing for many years only to get a few dollars which they were not expecting. We need to be very careful here. Again, we are getting a lot of complaints about this.”

