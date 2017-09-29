Phoenix Air re-applies for operating licence

PHOENIX Air (Private) Limited has lodged an application with government to operate scheduled and non-scheduled domestic and international flights out of Zimbabwe, exactly four years after the airline first approached authorities.

It was not clear what happened to the first application made in 2012.

But the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) applies stringent benchmarks that companies applying for air service licences have to meet before they can be granted the greenlight to fly.

The Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets understands that several applicants have failed to meet the requirements, which have been attributed to the low levels of air traffic accidents in Zimbabwe, and have had their applications thrown out.

One major airline has been waiting for almost one year to get its papers in order to start operations.

The Government Gazette of January 22, 2016, said Phoenix Air representative, Kennedy Ngirazi submitted the application for a permit to operate both scheduled and non-scheduled aviation services in Zimbabwe.

According to the notice, the airline is seeking to provide “commercial scheduled and non-scheduled air services for the carriage of passengers, dry and/or fresh cargo and mail on local, regional and international routes”.

Following adoption of the open skies policy, an undertaking by signatory countries to open up their markets to foreign players, several airlines have approached Zimbabwe’s Air Services Board for permission to operate commercial flights.

As a result, there has been a sudden influx of domestic and foreign budget airlines into the market which has triggered a massive price war.

These airlines have seen opportunities in a range of destinations that the national airline, Air Zimbabwe, has not been servicing.

The rapidly expanding fastjet kicked off flights into East Africa in 2014 after realising opportunities on the Tanzanian coast, where hundreds of Zimbabweans have recently been flocking to receive goods shipped from overseas.

The bulk of the passengers travel to Tanzania to receive second hand vehicles imported from Japan.

Before the service was introduced, these passengers had to endure the three to four day journey through accident prone roads to get to the Tanzanian coast.

Now, for those who can afford air travel, it takes only about three hours by fastjet.

Among the new players are flyafrica.com, which briefly suspended flights late last year after serious boardroom squabbles erupted.

flyafrica has since been cleared by the CAAZ to resume operations.

Two other airlines, Fly Kumba and Rainbow Airlines, are also currently seeking to enter the Zimbabwean market.

The Zimbabwean aviation sector is serviced by about 12 airlines that include South African Airways, Kenya Airways, Air Botswana, Ethiopian Airways, British Airways (Comair), Air Namibia, South African Airlink, TAAG (from Angola), Emirates and Zambezi Airlines.

