By Batsirai Chikadaya

We have just received images of what our sources claim to be the Bond Notes arriving at the Harare International Airport. Our sources say the notes arrived early Saturday morning and were quickly offloaded and driven off site by armored vehicles. The plane has a clearly visible logo, Cavok Air, which is a Ukranian cargo […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Pictures of the Bond Notes arriving at Harare International Airport

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed