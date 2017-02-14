Policy choices for Zimbabwe’s dilapidated roads

By Francis Mandaza

DEBATE has been raging over the country’s dilapidated road network infrastructure that has become a danger to many. Citizens have witnessed an endless exchange of words and accusations between local authorities and the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (ZINARA) as to who is to blame for the mess. Harare’s mayor, councillor Bernard Manyenyeni, is on record complaining about the raw deal the local authority has received from ZINARA.

Currently, it is government policy that ZINARA administers road and vehicle licencing fees but it does not have the responsibility to make or maintain road networks under the jurisdiction of local authorities. Road authorities such as urban and rural local authorities (like the City of Harare) have the mandate to construct, maintain and rehabilitate road network infrastructure across the 92 local authority areas. This was a government decision and for the avoidance of doubt, government policy. Public policy can be defined as a set of interrelated decisions taken by public authorities concerning goals and the means of achieving them.

The article progressively argues that, there is everything wrong with the arrangement giving ZINARA access to road and vehicle licencing fees without giving the organisation an equal responsibility to ensure effective and efficient management of the roads. This is the reason why the country’s roads, particularly urban roads, have ended up in their current bad state.

The dictates of the subsidiary principle outlines that in a developmental democracy, one cannot centralise the service delivery mandate from the local authority to central government. The general aim of the principle of subsidiarity is to guarantee a degree of independence for a lower authority in relation to a higher body or for a local authority in relation to central government.

ZINARA is a parastatal and is therefore part of the central government establishment. It is far divorced from the people who are supposed to enjoy the service. Policy makers need to ensure that they are inclusive by putting in place policies that take full account of the needs and experience of all those likely to be affected by them, whether they be individuals or groups, families, businesses or community organisations.

There is no political accountability and public scrutiny because ZINARA has no direct contact with citizens as far as roads management is concerned. Local authorities are close to the people; they are better placed to receive public problems through local democratic structures and they are accountable to them through elected councillors who can be voted out if they are not satisfied by the manner in which local authorities handle roads management issues.

A good public policy is based on learning from experience. Policy making needs to be a continuous, learning process, not as a series of one-off, isolated initiatives. It is common knowledge that at one time the central government once took over water delivery services from local authorities and handed these to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA). That arrangement failed to deliver basic water because of lack of proximity by ZINWA to the people resulting in the much publicised 2008 cholera epidemic that killed thousands of residents particularly in the capital Harare. Eventually, water management was given back to local authorities.

The subsidiary principle of governance suggests that local services for local people are best provided and well managed by local institutions and local people. By the same principle and in terms of the architecture of governance in Zimbabwe, local authorities are better placed to manage vehicle licence fees and roads management than ZINARA. In the same vein, ZINARA is better placed to manage our national highways and tollgate fees better than local authorities. In this regard, the case of ZINWA versus local authorities should have been a lesson well learnt.

Due to the current crisis facing our road infrastructure, it has been reported that government has availed US$45 million towards road maintenance to address the ‘state of emergency’ or disaster on our roads. This can only be a stop gate measure but there is need to show leadership, respond to changing circumstances and setting broad directions that help to achieve sustainable results.

Public policy making is first and foremost about determining objectives or societal goals and has to be effective (achieve its goals) and efficient (do so in a way that achieves the greatest possible benefit at the least possible cost), Richard Curtain, (2000). The opposite of good policy making is an ad hoc or short-term policy response to an immediate problem. Poor policy making often results from unintended consequences that a piecemeal approach has not taken into account.

The Government of Zimbabwe has clear choices to make. Firstly, the need to restore the collection and administration of vehicle licence fees to local authorities for use on roads under their respective jurisdictions cannot be overemphasised. The view of the article is that, maintenance of urban roads is a social service, a local service that does not need to be centralised for any reason. In any case, the presence of ZINARA as a mere collector and distributor of money has inherent costs that can be avoided. The costs of processes and overheads would easily surpass even the costs of maintaining the road itself. Increasing red tape and bureaucracy undermines efficiency and effectiveness in public policy implementation. Local authorities should be the collector and spender of road funds in light of their shrinking revenue base. It is critical that local authorities ‘ring fence’ road fees for use on road rehabilitation and maintenance.

Secondly, there is an option of an independent road agency contracted by either the central government or local authorities. This is the case with Johannesburg where they have Johannesburg Roads Agency. It is important to make use of evidence and research about the problems being addressed. Contracting a road agency enhances efficiency, accountability and it can be more beneficial in addressing the problem at hand. Collectively, local authorities need to have research teams that can study the case and make appropriate recommendations for local realities. Urban local authorities can cascade the same model to other service delivery areas like waste management, water management and health services, running them as viable business entities in a proper commercial business model.

Experts argue that a good policy or government decision must have strategic focus in terms of becoming more forward and outward looking. Government should look beyond current activities and programmes to improve and extend the capacity for contingency planning, and to learn lessons from other countries by integrating an international dimension into policy making processes. Policies have to be outcome-focused by identifying carefully how they will deliver desired changes in the real world.

Thirdly, the authorities need to consider Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) in their various forms. The government must provide a guiding framework for preparations and negotiations around PPPs at local authority level. This will help local authorities make critical investigations that produce bankable and viable PPP projects. Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) arrangements can also be explored as an option for roads management. Urban roads in Zimbabwe need overhauling and in the absence of proper funding for projects, BOT can be a viable PPP option. Our cities used to access grants and loans on concessional rates from the Breton Woods institutions before the turn of the century. PPPs are an innovative way around the roads problem.

In conclusion, whereas political and administrative decentralisation is visible, fiscal decentralisation – the control over the local budget and local resources – is often inadequate or not clearly defined. This has obvious implications for local government attempts to meet infrastructure and service requirements in their areas. Urban roads in Zimbabwe are littered with potholes and have become impassable hence the state of emergency.

There may be dereliction of duty by either ZINARA or local authorities but there are no proper accountability mechanisms because of the obscurity of lines of duty between the two. Local authorities will not perform well with unfunded mandates. Government needs to make a bold decision to decentralise management of local road networks to local authorities again.

Mandaza is an executive director for the Local Governance Practitioners Forum and is a public policy analyst and local governance practitioner.