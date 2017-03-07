Popular Zambian publication, Mwebantu, shuts down website, publishes on Facebook & Twitter exclusively

By L.S.M Kabweza

A popular general news publication in Zambia, Mwebantu, shut down its website in November 2016 to experiment with publishing exclusively on Social Media. The publication now posts its news on Facebook and Twitter. Websites, Mwebantu told us, are like landlines in terms of the disruption by social media that they have suffered. With a following of about 690 […]

