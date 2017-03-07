POTRAZ commits to have the “Zimbabwe Internet eXchange Association” by May 2017…

By William Chui POTRAZ logo

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), who won a tender for US$200,000 in September 2015 to build a regional Internet Exchange Point has committed to establishing the Zimbabwe Internet eXchange Association (ZIXA) by the 15th of May 2015. This looks to be after their failure to meet the December 2016 deadline (POTRAZ in their defense […]

