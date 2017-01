By Nigel Gambanga

POTRAZ, the local telecoms regulator is set to put into effect new minimum prices for all voice and data services provided by Zimbabwe’s mobile network operators. According to a report in the Herald, the floor price will be 12 cents per minute for voice services and 2cents per MB for data. POTRAZ is reported to […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

POTRAZ sets new minimum prices for voice & data bundles, some packages set to become more expensive

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed