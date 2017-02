By Nigel Gambanga

Both POTRAZ and the Minister are expected to attend an evidentiary hearing scheduled for the 6th of February (today) at 2 pm and offer clarification as to what transpired and highlight how this will affect mobile data use for Zimbabweans.

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

POTRAZ & Supa Mandiwanzira to give testimonies to parliament on mobile data price increases

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed