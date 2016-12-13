Powerspeed PAT falls 45 percent, says imports ban does more harm than good

ELECTRICAL goods manufacturer Powerspeed, which reported a 45 percent decline in profit after tax in the full year to September from US$780 000 to US$454 000 weighed down by an increase in costs, says the import restrictions imposed by government in June were hurting company business.

Revenue for the year grew 3,7 percent to US$41,6 million on the back of growth in market share across all product categories.

Company chairperson, Simbarashe Makoni said government’s June 20 ban on imports had negatively impacted the business.

“We have also been negatively affected by SI 64/2016, which restricts the import of a large range of items into the country. This restriction affects many products not made in Zimbabwe, as well as those that are.

“While these restrictions may have benefitted some local manufacturers, the net result to the consumer is increased cost, reduced availability and reduced choice. We strongly believe that the costs of these restrictions far outweigh the benefits,” said Makoni.

Makoni said a survey by industrial body, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, found that only 20,7 percent of the 250 polled businesses have a favourable view of the government’s protectionist interventions.

Makoni added that difficulties in effecting timely transfers to foreign creditors had reduced the company’s ability to take advantage of offshore credit lines.

Earnings before interest and tax declined by 24 percent from US$1,86 million to US$1,42 million.

Gross margin declined marginally from US$12,01 million to $11,95 million, due to competitive pressures.

Finance costs for the year rose by eight percent from US$799 000 to US$861 000, translating to a profit before tax of US$559 000 from the US$1,07 million reported in the same period last year.

Profit after tax decreased by 45 percent from US$780 000 to US$454 000.

During the year, the group invested US$1,2 million in the construction of a new branch.

“The funding of this project to completion is still to be finalised, but this purchase was the most significant item, causing an increase in borrowings from US$6,1 million to US$7,1 million”, said Makoni.

The group’s expansion had driven costs up, without a corresponding increase in income, he added.

“Our ongoing response to the general decline in disposable incomes is to broaden the customer base and continue to increase the range of products on offer, particularly plumbing, paint, automotive parts and building materials,” he said. The Source

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw

Follow us on Twitter on @FingazLive and on Facebook – The Financial Gazette