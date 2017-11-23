Powertel launches PowerTrack To Rival Econet Connected Car, Trackit

0
Tech
November 23, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=https://www.techzim.co.zw/2017/11/powertel-launches-powertrack-rival-econet-connected-car/ target=_blank >Powertel launches PowerTrack To Rival Econet Connected Car, Trackit</a>
By

By Leonard Sengere

Powertel today enters the vehicle tracking and fleet management market. They just unveiled PowerTrack, a full fleet management solution. Here is the list of services on offer: Real Time Vehicle Tracking Fleet management Panic button Stolen Vehicle Recovery Driver Behaviour Monitoring Geo-Fencing Multiple Driver Identification Powertel partners Cumii to connect the car tracking systems. The same company […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Powertel launches PowerTrack To Rival Econet Connected Car, Trackit

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer PostPowertel launches PowerTrack To Rival Econet Connected Car, Trackit
Older PostPowertel launches PowerTrack To Rival Econet Connected Car, Trackit

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Can Emmerson Mnangagwa revive Zimbabwe's economy?