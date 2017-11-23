Powertel today enters the vehicle tracking and fleet management market. They just unveiled PowerTrack, a full fleet management solution. Here is the list of services on offer: Real Time Vehicle Tracking Fleet management Panic button Stolen Vehicle Recovery Driver Behaviour Monitoring Geo-Fencing Multiple Driver Identification Powertel partners Cumii to connect the car tracking systems. The same company […]
Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Powertel launches PowerTrack To Rival Econet Connected Car, Trackit
Read more here:: Techzim Feed