PPC Zimbabwe commission US$85 million plant

PRETORIA Portland Cement (PPC)’s commissioning of a US$85 million Harare plant would result in combined annual production capacity rising to 1,4 million tonnes.

The cement producer, which already runs two cement manufacturing plants at Cement Side in Bulawayo and Colleen Bawn in Matabeleland South, began construction of its new 700 000 tonne per annum mill in Harare early last year.

The cement maker said it was forced to invest in the Harare plant to meet rising demand from the many construction projects in the northern part of the country. This development is expected to lower cement prices in the country.

The plant was constructed mainly by Chinese contractors as part of the financing package. PPC Zimbabwe’s managing director Kelibone Masiyane said the expected 1,4 million production would be enough to service both the local and export markets.

“The Msasa Mill is part of a bigger plan to develop a fully integrated plant in Harare… We acknowledge that the plant brings extra capacity that the local market will not be able to consume hence we are looking at opportunities in the region,” he said.

Masiyane said the company had also introduced a palletised packaging system and a plastic cover wrapping machine. The palletiser packs 40 bags of cement onto a pallet in a neat unit and Masiyane said this would improve output as well as the turnaround time for customers.

“The new Msasa plant provides a strategic and good reach to Mashonaland and this would see significant gains on cost savings from transportation costs. But we will continue to capitalise on plant efficiencies and cost savings on transportation since Harare is more centrally located for our targeted markets compared to Bulawayo,” Masiyane said.

PPC Limited group chief executive officer, Darryll Castle, said the cement giant remains committed to growing in Zimbabwe and the US$85 million plant was a reflection of the confidence it has in the economy.

He said the group recognises that Africa presents a unique growth opportunity and as part of the expansion strategy the group recently extended its reach to Rwanda where it launched a 600 000 tone plant in August 2015. Projects, to be launched in the first half of next year, are underway in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia. “Fair competition in the industry allows for companies like us to continue investing in the local economy and we thank the Zimbabwean government for protecting the cement markets from imports being dumped in the Zimbabwean market,” Castle said.