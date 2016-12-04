Premier League wrap: Big wins for Chelsea and Arsenal

CHELSEA and Arsenal were the big winners in the Premier League on Saturday after both secured huge away victories.

Antonio Conte’s Blues side are three points clear at the top of the table after a 3-1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the early kick-off.

After Gary Cahill scored an own-goal just before half-time, Chelsea hit back in the second half with goals from Diego Costa and Willian.

Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho were both sent off in the 90th minute as City went down to nine men before Eden Hazard rounded off proceedings with a third goal for Chelsea.

Arsenal, in the late kick-off, thumped London rivals West Ham United 5-1 at the Olympic Stadium as Alexis Sanchez scored a hat-trick, complemented by further goals from Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.

Andy Carroll scored a consolation goal for the Hammers in the 83rd minute. The Gunners move up to second on the log, with third-placed Liverpool in action at Bournemouth on Sunday. Kickoff.com

Saturday’s EPL Results

Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea

Crystal Palace 3-0 Southampton

Stoke City 2-0 Burnley

Sunderland 2-1 Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Watford

West Ham United 1-5 Arsenal