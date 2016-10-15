Premier League wrap up: Chelsea, Arsenal gain ground on Manchester City

MANCHESTER City lost ground at the top of the Premier League standings as they drew with Everton, while Chelsea and Arsenal both picked up wins.

Chelsea 3-0 Leicester

Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Victor Moses all netted as The Blues condemned the defending Premier Legaue champions to their fourth consecutive defeat on the road at Stamford Bridge.

The defeat sees The Foxes on eight points from eight games, as Chelsea moved up to fifth place with 16 points.

Arsenal 3-2 Swansea

Theo Walcott bagged a brace as Arsenal extended their winning streak to six league matches, despite new manager Bob Bradley’s side putting in a spirited performance at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international scored twice in the 26th and 33rd minutes, before Gylfi Sigurdsson pulled one back in the 38th minute. Mesut Ozil then restored the two goal cushion in the 57th minute, but Gonzalea Tomas had Swansea back in the game three minutes later.

Granit Xhaka then recieved a second booking with 20 minutes to go, but The Gunners managed to hold on with 10 men to move level on points with leaders Man City, who remain top with a superior goal difference.

Man City 1-1 Everton

Marten Stekelenburg saved two penalties on either side of half-time to help Evertone gain a point at the Etihad Stadium, as Nolito managed to cancel out Romelu Lukaku’s 64th minute opener within eight minutes.

The Dutch shotstopper thwarted both Kevin De Bruyne early on before doing the same to Sergio Arguero in the second half, as Pep Guardiola’s side dropped their first points at home. Kickoff.com

Saturday’s results:

Bournemouth 6-1 Hull City

Stoke 2-0 Sunderland

West Brom 1-1 Tottenham