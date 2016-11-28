Premier League wrap: Manchester United draw, Arsenal maintain fourth spot

MANCHESTER United are now four league games at home without a win for the first time in 36 years following their 1-1 draw with West Ham on Sunday evening.

The Red Devils were behind as early as the second minute as Dimitri Payet’s early free-kick found Diafra Sakho, who headed home to give the Hammers a surprise lead.

United rallied and fought their way back into the game, and on 21 minutes, a delightful long ball forward by Paul Pogba found the head of Zlatan Ibrahimovic who nodded the leveller past West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

A Pogba dive and booking resulted in manager Jose Mourinho kicking a water bottle in frustration and being sent to the stands, as the ‘Special One’ was send to the stands with ten minutes to go in the first period.

Randolph was by far the busier keeper for the remained of the contest, superbly denying Marcus Rashford in a one-on-one scenario on 36 minutes, before a diving effort to prevent Jesse Lindgard from putting United in front.

Randolph continued his heroics in the second half, yet West Ham had chances of their own, being denied a possible penalty call before Ashley Fletcher’s mazy run deep into the match was blocked by Spanish number one David De Gea.

There would be no late drama as the spoils were shared, leaving United in sixth and West Ham 16th.

Earlier in the day, an Alexi Sanchez brace and Theo Walcott strike earned Arsenal all three points against Bournemouth, who had earlier levelled the scores at 1-1 thanks to a Callum Wilson penalty. The result leaves the Gunners in fourth, three points off leaders Chelsea.

In the day’s other results, Stoke City earned a valuable 1-0 away win at Watford, while there was no happy return for Ronald Koeman against his former side as Everton lost 1-0 at Southampton. kickoff.com