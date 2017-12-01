President Mnangagwa announces new cabinet

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa last night announced a new 22-member Cabinet in a move that saw some line ministries with functional duplications being merged. The appointments take immediate effect.

Cabinet Ministers

Patrick Chinamasa: Minister of Finance and Economic Planning

Obert Mpofu: Minister of Home Affairs and Culture

Air Marshal Perrance Shiri: Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement

Lazarus Dokora: Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

David Parirenyatwa: Minister of Health and Child Care

Kembo Mohadi: Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans

Ziyambi Ziyambi: Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

Major General Sibusiso Moyo: Minister Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Kazembe Kazembe: Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation

Mike Bimha: Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development

July Moyo: Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing

Sithembiso Nyoni: Minister of Women and Youth Affairs

Professor Amon Murwira: Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development

Supa Mandiwanzira: Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security

Professor Clever Nyathi: Minister of Labour and Social Welfare

Joram Gumbo: Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development

Winston Chitando: Minister of Mines and Mining Development

Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri: Minister of Environment, Water and Climate

Priscah Mupfumira: Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo: Minister of Energy and Power Development

Chris Mutsvangwa: Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi: Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Government Programmes.

Deputy Ministers

Terence Mukupe, as Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Development

Davis Marapira, as Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement

Professor Paul Mavima, as Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

Victor Matemadanda; as Deputy Minister for War Veterans

Pupurayi Togarepi, as Deputy Minister for Youth Affairs

Joshua Malinga, as Deputy Minister for Social Welfare

Ministers of State for the Provinces

Angeline Masuku, as Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan

Miriam Rutendo Chikukwa, as Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan

Monica Mutsvangwa, as Minister of State for Manicaland

Martin Tafara Dinha, as Minister of State for Mashonaland Central

Webster Shamu, as Minister of State for Mashonaland West

David Musabayana, as Minister of State for Mashonaland East

Ndabazekaya Giyilitshe Cain Mathema, as Minister of State for Matabeleland North

Abednico Ncube, as Minister of State for Matabeleland South

Josiah Dunira Hungwe, as Minister of State for Masvingo

Owen Ncube, as Minister of State for Midlands.

Christopher Mushohwe, as Minister of State for Government Scholarships in the President’s Office.