President Mnangagwa announces new cabinet

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa last night announced a new 22-member Cabinet in a move that saw some line ministries with functional duplications being merged. The appointments take immediate effect.
Cabinet Ministers
Patrick Chinamasa: Minister of Finance and Economic Planning
Obert Mpofu: Minister of Home Affairs and Culture
Air Marshal Perrance Shiri: Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement
Lazarus Dokora: Minister of Primary and Secondary Education
David Parirenyatwa: Minister of Health and Child Care
Kembo Mohadi: Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans
Ziyambi Ziyambi: Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
Major General Sibusiso Moyo: Minister Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Kazembe Kazembe: Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation
Mike Bimha: Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development
July Moyo: Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing
Sithembiso Nyoni: Minister of Women and Youth Affairs
Professor Amon Murwira: Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development
Supa Mandiwanzira: Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security
Professor Clever Nyathi: Minister of Labour and Social Welfare
Joram Gumbo: Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development
Winston Chitando: Minister of Mines and Mining Development
Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri: Minister of Environment, Water and Climate
Priscah Mupfumira: Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo: Minister of Energy and Power Development
Chris Mutsvangwa: Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services
Simbarashe Mumbengegwi: Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Government Programmes.
Deputy Ministers
Terence Mukupe, as Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Development
Davis Marapira, as Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement
Professor Paul Mavima, as Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education
Victor Matemadanda; as Deputy Minister for War Veterans
Pupurayi Togarepi, as Deputy Minister for Youth Affairs
Joshua Malinga, as Deputy Minister for Social Welfare
Ministers of State for the Provinces
Angeline Masuku, as Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan
Miriam Rutendo Chikukwa, as Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan
Monica Mutsvangwa, as Minister of State for Manicaland
Martin Tafara Dinha, as Minister of State for Mashonaland Central
Webster Shamu, as Minister of State for Mashonaland West
David Musabayana, as Minister of State for Mashonaland East
Ndabazekaya Giyilitshe Cain Mathema, as Minister of State for Matabeleland North
Abednico Ncube, as Minister of State for Matabeleland South
Josiah Dunira Hungwe, as Minister of State for Masvingo
Owen Ncube, as Minister of State for Midlands.
Christopher Mushohwe, as Minister of State for Government Scholarships in the President’s Office.