President Mugabe reshuffles cabinet

PRESIDENT Mugabe has, reassigned 10 ministers and made eight new appointments in a cabinet reshuffle announced last night. The appointments are with immediate effect.

REASSIGNED MINISTERS

Ignatius Chombo: – Finance & Economic Development

Patrick Chinamasa: – a new ministry titled the Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation portfolio.

Saviour Kasukuwere: Minister of Local Government, Rural development & National Housing

Chris Mushohwe: Minister of State in the President’s Office Responsible for National Scholarships.

Obert Mpofu: Minister of Home Affairs

Makhosini Hlongwane: Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts & Culture.

Samuel Mumbengegwi: Minister of Macro-economic Planning & Investment Promotion

Patrick Zhuwao: Minister of Public Service, Labour & Social Welfare

Simon Moyo: Minister of Media, Information & Broadcasting Services.

Walter Mzembi: Minister of Foreign Affairs

NEW APPOINTMENTS

Happyton Bonyongwe: Minister of Justice, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs.

Chiratidzo Mabuwa: Minister of Youth Development, Indigenisation & Economic Employment.

Cain Mathema: Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees & Restrictees

Webster Shamu: Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province

Aaron Maboyi Ncube: Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province.

Paul Chimedza: Minister of State for Masvingo Province.

Thokozile Mathuthu: Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province

SHOWN EXIT DOOR ARE

Prisca Mupfumira, Tshinga Dube and Faber Chidarikire