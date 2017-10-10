President Mugabe reshuffles cabinet

PRESIDENT Mugabe has, reassigned 10 ministers and made eight new appointments in a cabinet reshuffle announced last night. The appointments are with immediate effect.
REASSIGNED MINISTERS
–
Ignatius Chombo: – Finance & Economic Development
Patrick Chinamasa: – a new ministry titled the Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation portfolio.
Saviour Kasukuwere: Minister of Local Government, Rural development & National Housing
Chris Mushohwe: Minister of State in the President’s Office Responsible for National Scholarships.
Obert Mpofu: Minister of Home Affairs
Makhosini Hlongwane: Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts & Culture.
Samuel Mumbengegwi: Minister of Macro-economic Planning & Investment Promotion
Patrick Zhuwao: Minister of Public Service, Labour & Social Welfare
Simon Moyo: Minister of Media, Information & Broadcasting Services.
Walter Mzembi: Minister of Foreign Affairs
NEW APPOINTMENTS
–
Happyton Bonyongwe: Minister of Justice, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs.
Chiratidzo Mabuwa: Minister of Youth Development, Indigenisation & Economic Employment.
Cain Mathema: Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees & Restrictees
Webster Shamu: Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province
Aaron Maboyi Ncube: Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province.
Paul Chimedza: Minister of State for Masvingo Province.
Thokozile Mathuthu: Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province
SHOWN EXIT DOOR ARE
–
Prisca Mupfumira, Tshinga Dube and Faber Chidarikire