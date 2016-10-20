President Mugabe scouts for new planes

THE country’s beleaguered airline, Air Zimbabwe (AirZim), is scouting for modern passenger aircraft and has initiated negotiations for the lease of Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes from a Malaysian airline, the Financial Gazette has learnt.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is an American long-haul, mid-size wide body, twin-engine jet airliner manufactured by Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

The current search, which comes hard on the heels of top-level appointments at the national airline, will include a determination of lucrative routes to ensure the viability of any new plane acquisitions.

But there were indications the airline would avoid European capitals due to outstanding aviation debts that once resulted in the seizure of an AirZim plane in London, forcing the parastatal to terminate flights to the country’s former colonial master, Britain.

President Robert Mugabe visited Malaysia, the south-east Asian country, a fortnight ago and was accompanied by the Minister of Transport, Communication and Infrastructure Development, Joram Gumbo, ministry officials, a team of aviation experts and AirZim’s top management.

Gumbo confirmed this week that he had accompanied President Mugabe to Malaysia to explore aviation opportunities.

He told the Financial Gazette that government, which wholly owns the national flag carrier, was looking for long haul planes.

The airline has already started talks with “technical partners”, whom Gumbo declined to name, although he disclosed that they were currently exploring routes to determine those that were likely to be lucrative to fly the new planes.

“After the discussions that we are having with technical partners, we will have long haul planes. It does not help us to receive planes and keep them at the Harare International Airport without routes. I am trying to scout for routes for Air Zimbabwe. That is why I went to Malaysia. I went to see Air Malaysia to see how they operate. I will also be visiting China and Singapore to see if Air Zimbabwe can connect through these routes to China. I also want to go to Nigeria to see if we can have direct flights to West Africa,” said Gumbo.

The frantic efforts to secure new planes and routes come a month after the airline appointed Ripton Muzenda, son of the late vice president Simon Muzenda, as chief executive officer (CEO), while President Mugabe’s son-in-law, Simbarashe Chikore, was appointed chief operating officer.

The two are understood to have been asked to turnaround the loss-making airline and are reportedly at the centre of ongoing moves to secure planes.

AirZim, which has gone through turbulent times since dollarisation in 2009, is struggling to match competition from established airlines due to the old aircraft within its fleet.