By Staff Writer https://www.facebook.com/AfricaCupOfNationsOfficial/photos/a.1200010626758525.1073741911.348421431917453/1200011296758458/?type=3&theater

” data-medium-file=”http://www.techzim.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Zim-vs-Algeria-255×128.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.techzim.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Zim-vs-Algeria-560×280.jpg”>

Image Credit: CAF / Africa Cup of Nations Disclaimer: Techzim is a Controvert Media owned publication. Controvert Media, an African tech startup, has created and is using artificial intelligence robots to automatically write and post news articles on the internet. Artificial Intelligence robots – or “bots”, for short, are created by software developers in order […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

PRESS RELEASE: African tech startup creates robot that automatically wrote AFCON stories…

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed