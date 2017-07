By Staff Writer

A press release has been received from Ecocash in regards to a reduction in their Merchant fees that their customers will have to pay. It is posted below for your benefit: Econet Wireless is reducing EcoCash tariffs on all merchant payments by up to 50% with immediate effect. The reduction is aimed at further providing ease […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Press Release: EcoCash slashes Merchant fees by up to 50%

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed