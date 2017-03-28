By William Chui NMB bank Zimbabwe

NMBZ Holdings, NMB Bank’s holding company, made a profit before taxation of $6 208 904 in the year ended 31 December 2016. Its banking subsidiary achieved a capital adequacy ratio of 23,3 percent, compared to 19,3 percent the previous year against the regulatory minimum of 12 percent. Its liquidity ratio was 40,1 percent, compared to […]

PRESS RELEASE: NMBZ achieves pre-tax profit of $6,2 million

