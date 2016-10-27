By Guest Author

Global early-stage startups competition has announced the 12 startups that will pitch at its inaugural event in Harare, Zimbabwe on Sunday, October 31st at the Dicovereum , with the winner destined to represent Zimbabwe at the global event in Switzerland. Seedstars Harare – 31st of October, 2016 Harare, Zimbabwe, October 31st, 2016 – Seedstars World, the global […]

PRESS RELEASE: Seedstars World Announces 12 Startups To Pitch At Seedstars World Harare

