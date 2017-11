By Staff Writer

REVIEW OF THE EXPORT INCENTIVE FOR TOBACCO GROWERS FOR THE 2018 TOBACCO MARKETING SEASON The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Bank) recognises the growing significance of tobacco as a key foreign currency earner for the country. Given this significance and the need to ensure sustained growth of the sector to enhance its contribution to foreign […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

PRESS STATEMENT: RBZ Revises Tobacco Export Incentive

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed