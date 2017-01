By Garikai Dzoma

Pricing decisions are crucial to the success of any business with tech-based businesses being no exception. Often when you are starting out- or even when you are an established business for that matter- it is often difficult to determine what price you are going to charge your customers for access and use of your products. […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Pricing strategies for your startup business: The objectives

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed