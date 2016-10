By Batsirai Chikadaya

Three months ago we called Pokemon Go the mark of the new era. By the time we were convinced enough to write about the global Augmented Reality gaming sensation it had reached its peak with over 43 million active daily users, that was just 3 months ago. However, we did allude to the fact that […]

Proof Pokemon Go was just a fad as new data shows rapid declines in popularity

