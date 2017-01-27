Prophet Chari defend Valentine’s day

SOUTH Africa based clergyman and founder of Throne of Grace Ministries Prophet Evidence Chari has defended the celebration of Valentines Day by Christians.

This comes in the wake of sentiments posted on social media by some Christians who submitted that the day was ‘unChristian’.

The anti-Valentine’s day lobbyists argued that the day was a mere celebration of romantic love.

“Although associated with a saint, modern Valentine’s Day is a non-religious holiday and serious Christians must not celebrate it. I have seen many churches flighting adverts Valentine’s Day gatherings dubbed ‘couples night’ and I do not think its proper,” wrote one anti Valentine’s day lobbyist on his blog.

Prophet Chari said there was nothing wrong for Christians to celebrate St Valentine’s Day which falls on February 14.

“Even though we know that Valentine’s day is not written anywhere in the Bible, we celebrate it because it’s an opportunity for couples to appreciate each other. It’s a day set on our calendars representing love not only for the loved ones but the love of Jesus to his church,” he said.

“If you read widely you can gather that in Christianity, at least three different saints named Valentine or Valentinus, all of them martyrs, are mentioned in the early lives of the saints under the date of February 14.,”he added.

To prove that he celebrates Valentine’s Day, Throne of Grace Ministries will be hosting a couple’s night on February 14 and it is themed “Love Revived”.

“There is nothing wrong in celebrating love .Songs of Solomon 8v7 says Many waters cannot quench love, Nor can floods drown it,” said Prophet Chari.

Meanwhile, there has been different versions on the origins of this day with some Christians calling it a pagan practice.