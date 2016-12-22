Prophet Edd Branson tells it like it is

HE is an anointed man of God tasked with an end-time message to prepare the hearts of God’s people on the second coming of Christ.

For Prophet Edd Branson of Jesus Generation International Ministry, prayer time is never a waste of time when you recognize it’s one of your greatest weapons against the enemy.

He is one of the most sought after prophets in Zimbabwe, because of his prophesies that come to pass, humbleness, helping the need and wanting God to be glorified more in all he does and not him.

Where ever he ministers the church will be filled to capacity with many people being delivered. He is a man who only wants to talk about God and less or not at all about the ever rising numbers at his church, sermons in other countries and the many miracles happening there.

“People may look at you like you are crazy but if they do not know your pain they will never understand your praise. Praise your way out of every set back. You might have been sick, weak, lacking peace of mind, jobless, rejected, broke, depressed or hurt but you shall see the power of God. Remember he is still king of the universe,” he said in one of his services.

True to his word many where healed on that Sunday in November this year.

He say Jesus Christ has never failed and will not start with this generation.

“Many who came before us are a testimony to that. They owe him all the praise. Without him they would have been like a ship without a sailor. He will also make a way for you to reach levels that you aspire to be, never get tired of waiting on the Lord. If it is from the Lord never mind waiting,” said Prophet Edd.

He says as you reflect on the church’s growth and your personal growth spiritually, mentally and financially, if you are going to magnify anything, magnify the source of your strength and that is Jesus Christ.

“Talk about the greatness of your God. The enemy will try to label you with everything you have done wrong. But God labels you forgiven, redeemed & restored,” he said.

In the word of God, we occasionally read about a place of naked prayer. Those who pray this way have been stripped of their self consciousness, their concern about the options of other and their pride. Hannah was a woman who prayed like this. When she came to the temple and poured out all her locked-up bitterness, she appeared drunk (1 Samuel 1:12-18) even the priest did not recognize this kind of consuming passionate prayer.

For his as Christians move forward to God will raise up some men and women who will blow the minds of the devil and satanists.

Radical Christians-those who have nothing to lose-are coming to the forefront. Like Christ, they have been laid bare on the cross and are speaking the truth under the threat of nails and spear.

Prophet Edd has visited many countries preaching the word of God and delivering people from evil spirits. Despite being one of the most popular prophets in Zimbabwe and southern Africa he prefer to talk more about the power of God.

So humble is he that he helps with most of the church chores and assist the needy.

“When your options run out, your faith will grow. Think about it, who needs faith for water when you can turn on a faucet? Who needs faith for the parting of the sea when there are bridges standing strong/ faith is reserved for those times when there are no alternatives, when you must look to the invisible to the impossible. When Greater Glory is revealed, divine greatness comes down, giving birth to kingdom giants,” he said.

He encourages people never to give up saying their crisis could be a privilege God has given them to experience a deeper realm of miracle-working power.

“Faith must have the incubator of impossibility to grow. Do not panic. If you are facing any trouble it is just a test –a test with a reward. So do not stop short of the prize. The greater the conflict the greater the conquest. Lay aside every sin that could trip you down. Forgive everyone who ever hurt you or disappoint you. Slip the spirit of heaviness from your shoulder- the old depression that is weighing you down. When you are stripped down to nothing but prayer, let your request be made known to God,” he said in one of his sermons. ABC.net



