Prophet Passion and his son’s cause waves on Facebooks

ZIMBABWEAN born International Prophet Passion Java has caused waves in Cape Town, South Africa were his sermons are going viral.

Passion who is also known as the ‘Gaffa Prophet’ together with his spiritual son’s Pastor Israel Matthew and Prophet Hope Percy Khoza are touching many lives, inspired, healed and won many souls with their live sermons on Facebook.

“We glorify the name of Jesus Christ, for we are having a lot of blessings by their preaching’s and teachings and people are being delivered and healed,” commented one follower from America.

“We are witnessing great miracles and the Holy Spirit is upon us as they minister to us daily,” said another follower Kenya.

Prophet Passion has been an inspiration to many pastors both young and old and is on record saying he will continue to preach the word of God to different countries where he is invited often.

The youthful prophet said he was an ordinary person who was doing God’s work. He said God will continue to use him in many ways. He is humble and also know to help orphans and the needy especially in his country Zimbabwe.

“I always look forward to these three’s sermons. Prophet Passion, Pastor Israel and Prophet Hope you are the best if you only knew the positive impact you are making to many people’s lives, comments another follower from Jamaica.

“By following Prophets Passion and his son’s I have learnt never to forget the three powerful resources I always have available on me – love, prayer, and forgiveness. Prayer is not getting man’s will done in heaven, but getting God’s will done on earth. It is not overcoming God’s reluctance but laying hold of God’s willingness. Only those who see the invisible can attempt the impossible,” posted another follower based in China.

“More things are shaped by prayer than the world dreams of. Prayer requires more of the heart than the tongue. Every great movement of God can be traced to a kneeling figure. This is now my motto these day thanks to the mighty man of God Prophet Passion and his dynamic sons Israel and Hope,” a believer and follower from England posted on his Facebook page.

In one of his sermons this week, prophet Passion’s last remarks have gone viral were he encouraged people to have hope in life and strength to fight the devil.

“May God give you strength to get your hopes up, fight the devil, work for your family, praise and worship him. Raise your expectations because we serve a God who answers prayers,” said Prophet Passion. – Christainworld.com