PSL Summons Mapeza and Murape

TITLE chasing FC Platinum’s head coach Norman Mapeza and Dynamos’ assistant coach Murape Murape have been summoned by the Premier Soccer League to appear before a disciplinary committee following incidents of misconduct being leveled against the duo.

In a formal press circular released by the PSL Communications and Media Liaison officer Kudzai Bare, Mapeza allegedly threatened match officials just after a league match involving his team and Harare City at Rufaro stadium on the 8th of this month.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of the Moses Chunga led side, a result that seriously dented the Zvishavane based side’s title credentials.

For the contravening Order 31 of the PSL Rules & Regulations, Norman Mapeza will appear before the Disciplinary Committee on the 1st of November 2016 .

Order 31.2.9 stipulates that “Assaults, threatens, intimidates, coerces,interferes, misleds, or insults a match official, player, official of the league, public, press or media, or any other person before, during or after the match is an offense.”

Murape Murape is also accused of assaulting and threatening match officials at the Harare Derby match held on the 16th of October 2016 at the National Sports Stadium