Pursuing corporate governance in the construction industry

By Tsitsi Mutasa

THE construction industry has historically been slow to pursue innovation and sometimes seems reluctant to encourage it.

With the value of global construction output expected to increase by US$8 trillion to reach US$17 trillion per annum by 2030, this reluctance is particularly worrisome given the concerns around the levels of corruption and unethical practises in the industry.

It is difficult to determine precisely the value of losses through corruption, but estimates tend to range between 10 and 30 percent.

The experience of the Construction Sector Transparency (CoST) programme suggests that a similar amount could be lost through mismanagement and inefficiency.

This means that by 2030, unless measures are introduced that effectively improve this situation, close to US$6 trillion could be lost annually through corruption, mismanagement and inefficiency.

Losses on this scale cannot be tolerated in any sector, but losses in infrastructure investment have particular significance.

This is because infrastructure underpins almost every aspect of economic growth and human development.

It is a vital component of the most pressing global challenges that we face, including eliminating poverty, achieving food security, rebuilding the global economy and dealing with the effects of climate change.

Put simply, unless we rapidly improve the efficiency of infrastructure investments, our efforts to meet the great global challenges of our era are less likely to succeed.

So what is it that makes the construction industry particularly prone to corruption?

We started by noting the reluctance within the industry to embrace innovation, part of the reluctance can be attributed to a number of structural as well as regulatory issues.

Apart from the regulatory and structural issues the industry is also fractured, and employs what can only be described as rather rigid procurement processes which seldom include incentives for innovation, collaboration and research and development.

The reasons given for this rigidity span deep and wide but revolve around the tight profit margins which the industry endures.

Zimbabwe, like many parts of the world, has also seen increasing demands for greater efficiency, accountability and transparency, fuelled by stakeholder expectations yet despite this pressure, corruption and gross inefficiencies in the industry remain rampant. Some of the contributory factors include;-

•Uniqueness: No two construction projects are the same, making comparisons difficult and providing opportunities to inflate costs and conceal bribes.

•Complex transaction chains: The delivery of infrastructure involves many professional disciplines and tradespeople and numerous contractual relationships that make control measures difficult to implement.

•Work is concealed: Materials and workmanship are often hidden, for example steel reinforcing is cast in concrete, masonry is covered with plaster and cables and pipes enclosed in service ducts.

•Official bureaucracy: Numerous approvals are required from government in the form of licenses and permits at various stages of the delivery cycle, each one providing an opportunity for bribery.

•The scale of infrastructure investments: Investments in economic infrastructure such as dams, airports and railways can cost tens of billions of dollars making it easier to conceal bribes and inflate claims.

•Opaque procurement: Opaque procurement procedures also inadvertently encourage corrupt behaviour including widespread collusion amongst companies bidding for government contracts.

•Lack of innovation: Construction companies tend to employ a mind-set that sees projects not as part of a pipeline, but as unique. It is this mind-set which reduces their ability to transfer innovations from one project to another.

All the above result in greater inefficiencies, higher costs for clients, poor quality as some companies resort to employing questionable short-cuts which ultimately lead to enormous losses in value, credibility and sustainability.

This brings me to the question of what can be done to reduce corruption so as to ensure that construction companies engage practices, processes, policies and systems which enable them to conserve as they construct.

There are many things which can be done, but I will focus on one key area of reform that is often neglected as companies nurture their “obsession” with lowest price bidding and that is good corporate governance.

The construction industry should embrace good corporate governance as a precursor to everything.

As a quick side note, I just wish to point out that most companies in the developed world have been deliberately moving away from lowest price bidding during the last 10-5 years.

This is because it was not delivering cost savings.

In fact, evidence shows that lowest price bidding is more likely to result in time and cost overruns, leading ultimately to poor value for money and greater whole life costs in the maintenance and operation of built assets.

Lowest price bidding encourages contractors to bid for work at unrealistically low levels. It then becomes difficult for them to maintain standards and make profits, the quality of their work falls and they become more likely to make unjustified claims, delay payments to subcontractors and indulge in corrupt behaviour to reduce their losses.

Back to corporate governance as a solution to the issues that besiege the industry, issues such as reluctance to embrace innovation, poor project planning and of course corruption which erodes value.

The global financial crisis has in the past years exposed flaws in a myriad of factors including innovation and the regulation of many businesses which has led to heightened focus on the need for strong and effective corporate governance.

To be successful, companies in the industry must be committed to maintaining good corporate governance and business integrity in all their activities.

This commitment should then shape a corporate DNA culture of responsibility and accountability stemming from the board down to employees, with a system of checks and balances embedded at all levels of the organisation.

Companies should develop and adopt a conduct and ethics code and other corporate policies on corruption and fraud which crystallise their business principles and practices on matters with ethical implications, including our ‘zero-tolerance’ stance on corruption, and provide a communicable and understandable framework for employees to observe honesty, integrity, responsibility and accountability both internally and in their dealings and relationships with stakeholders, customers and suppliers.

Success in the construction industry should be the result of commitment to continually create value for investors and stakeholders.

Companies must focus on the triple bottom line and should spearhead their efforts to ensure the development of the right mix between financial and ethical performance, environmental stewardship and social engagement. Strong corporate governance and sustainability are thus integral pillars of the property development and indeed the construction business.

These are essential in building trust, strengthening brand equity and creating lasting value.

With good corporate governance issues such as innovation will be spearheaded by competent and skilled board members and corruption reducing processes in project preparation which are often over looked particularly weak in low-income countries.

These are (1) project development and initial screening, (2) formal project appraisal, (3) independent appraisal review and (4) project selection and budgeting.

I am not in any way suggesting that this is a simple solution because the reality is that reducing corruption and inefficiency in the construction sector is a complex governance challenge, and corporate governance reforms are necessary on a range of fronts.

Boards should focus on reforms such as improving transparency and accountability, strengthening professional standards, quality management and above all conservation or sustainability.

It is essential that the institutional realities are taken into consideration when deciding the combination of reforms that are appropriate in any particular economy.

In terms of environmental responsibility, it is important for boards to ensure that companies are conserving as they construct.

In the 1990s, the building industry was considered to have caused a negative impact on the environment and perceived as ‘destroying before constructing’.

Some research shows that the building sector accounts for 40 percent of energy consumption and 30 percent of greenhouse gas emission globally.

Board members should take note of this as it is a material risk to the core business and ensure that they undertake greater environmental responsibility and mitigate the impact of our activities on the environment.

With good governance structures, companies will be able to concentrate their efforts and therefore realise opportunities through innovation that they would otherwise have found difficult.

The industry should innovate around collaboration and create platforms for sharing ideas capabilities.

Construction companies should network to create, share, and challenge ideas and to then govern their development.

These innovations can range from basic safety features to new types of engineering facilities, new materials, improved sensor systems, and digital enhancements.

This will greatly improve efficiency, reputation and collaboration.

The intangible benefits of collaboration such as performance, and reputation are significant.

Essentially, I believe that for success and sustainability, companies in the industry need to develop business and commercial models that encourage the supply chain to participate — for example, through contracts that share the benefits of innovation among the parties.

If clients take the lead in this way, the construction industry might begin to invest more to make innovation the norm rather than the exception.

There is precedent for this. In both the automotive and aerospace sectors, companies have collaborated for years to focus scarce resources on strategic priorities, such as developing engines, so they can share costs and risks and compete more effectively.

It is important to observe however that without robust corporate governance structures and systems, there will be little value gained from innovation, in fact without good governance, innovation will be impossible and the industry will continue to boast high levels of corruption and value erosion.