R Kelly reacts to Durban man’s rendition of his song

JOHANNESBURG – Have you ever been out in public and all of a sudden you just get the urge to burst out in song? Well, the next time you do, go ahead and sing your heart out! You could catch the eye of an international star.

That’s what happened to one Durban resident when he was filmed singing an R Kelly song. The man is clearly having a great time as he belts out R Kelly’s Bad Man at a taxi rank, and guess who noticed!

R Kelly himself posted the video writing: “This weeks #FANFEATUREMONDAY travels all the way to Durban, South Africa and this fans rendition of #BadMan – I love how universal music is.– www.channel24.co.za