Rain puts further dent on Chevron’s final chances

THE floodgates gave way in Bulawayo after only 13,3 overs had been bowled to disrupt the match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, leaving the hosts with the slimmest of chances to make it to the finals of the tri-nations cup.

The Chevrons having won the toss, elected to bat first and were in high spirits after having put up a spirited performance to force a draw in their previous match with West Indies.

Chamu Chibaba was the first one to go having put up just 8 runs, when he was trapped with his leg in no man’s land off the bowling of Nuwan Kulasekera.

Some shoddy running between the wickets gifted the visitors the wicket of Brian Chari. The opener clipped a ball towards mid-wicket in the 11th over and attempted to create a run out of nothing.

Ervine wasn’t having none of it but by the time the batsman sent him back, Chari was already miles from safety.

Ervine was in a crisp mood and went on to hit an unbeaten 30-ball 23, blasting three fours along the way with his new partner Sikandar Raza sticking around with 4 runs off 11 balls.

However, in the 13th over the heavens gave way to a heavy downpour and the covers came on which meant the match had to be abandoned with Zimbabwe at 55-2.

The result meant Zimbabwe had to share points with Sri Lanka and will now have to win their final game against West Indies on November 25, for them to stand a chance of qualifying for the final.

sportbrief.co.zw