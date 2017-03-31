SOUTH Africa’s deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is unhappy with President Jacob Zuma’s decision to reshuffle Cabinet‚ but says he will not resign.

Ramaphosa said he was particularly opposed to the removal of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. He said many colleagues shared his views.

Ramaphosa said Zuma had not properly consulted the ANC’s leadership.

“The president has effected his Cabinet reshuffle. Before doing so‚ he met ANC officials. It was just a process of informing us of his decision‚” Ramaphosa said on SABC TV news.

“It was not a consultation because he came with a ready-made list. I raised my concern and objection on the removal of the Minister of Finance‚ largely because he was being removed based on an intelligence report that I believe had unsubstantiated allegations about the Minister of Finance and his deputy going to London to mobilise financial markets against our country.

“That I find totally‚ totally unacceptable‚ that a person who has served our country with such distinction would do something like that. It reminded me of my own situation in 2001‚ when there was an intelligence report that I was involved in a plot to remove then President Mbeki … It disturbed me greatly…

“I went to Nelson Mandela‚ who said‚ don’t panic‚ I will handle this matter.

“It was preposterous. Similarly‚ my strong objection to the removal of the Minister of Finance and his deputy is being based on spurious allegations… I told the president so… I told him that this I would articulate publicly. This is where we are … He has made his choice. The president has the prerogative to appoint ministers.”

Asked if he would resign‚ Ramaphosa said: “No‚ I will not. I’m staying to serve our people in government. I’ve made my views known. There are quite a number of other colleagues unhappy about this situation.” – www.heraldlive.co.za