Ranger closes in on top slot

FORD’S Ranger has Toyota’s HiLux well and truly in its sights, with registrations challenging those of the Japanese market leader.

In fact, according to the latest VFACTS data, year-to-date, the Ford is already in front in the 4×4 models. The Hi-Lux retains a narrow lead in 4×2, but the gap is closing.

To the end of May 2016, a total of 14,114 new four-wheel drive Rangers had been registered versus 13,202 HiLuxes, giving Ford a lead of 912 units. In two-wheel drive the tables turn, with 4714 HiLuxes registered year-to-date compared to 2473 Rangers.

In combined figures, Hilux had a lead of merely 1330 units.

Surging ahead

Looking at the month of May in isolation, the Ranger drew to within 85 units of its nemesis, with combined registrations of the Ford totalling 4069 units compared to 4154 for the HiLux.

This epic battle has been brewing for some years, but it will be no mean feat for Ford to topple Toyota from its throne – the HiLux has been Australia’s best-selling commercial vehicle for the last 19 years, and the best-selling four-wheel drive for the past 12.

New registrations of the Ranger have grown steadily, especially since the introduction of the heavily revised PX MkII Ranger in August 2015. In year-to-date figures at the end of May, market share for the Ranger 4×4 was sitting at 22.4 per cent and, for the Ranger 4×2, at 15.1 per cent. Those figures compare to 21.0 per cent and 28.7 per cent for the HiLux 4×4 and 4×2 respectively.

Both the HiLux and Ranger are well clear of the rest of the pickup pack – Mitsubishi’s Triton in 4×4 and Mazda’s BT-50 in 4×2.

Broad appeal

Ford Australia Sales Director, Greg Davidson, said the Ranger’s appeal continues to grow.

“Ranger has been incredibly successful, and we’ve continued to offer updates with more equipment, such as SYNC3 in 2016 and the FX4 model, which has a unique look and leather-appointed upholstery,” he explained.

“We continue to sharpen our offering to provide customers more car-like features, comfort and technology, wrapped up in a highly capable package that delivers a five-star ANCAP safety rating.”

The pickup and cab/chassis market is the second-biggest auto industry segment in Australia behind only the small car niche. A total of 87,319 small cars have been registered in Australia to the end of May, compared to 79,367 pickups and cab/chassis utes (4×4 and 4×2).

Ford’s Ranger has taken out a number of multi dual-cab ute comparison tests in recent years, although it was narrowly defeated our recent dual-cab ute comparison by Volkswagen’s new V6-engined Amarok. – www.motoring.com.au