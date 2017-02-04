Rapper 50 Cent pays US$22 million to end bankruptcy

RAPPER 50 Cent has been discharged from bankruptcy early by a US federal judge after paying more than US$22 million.

In July, the judge had approved a plan calling for the singer, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, to pay back about $23m over five years.

Lawyers said he paid off the sum early with $8.7m of his own money and $13.65m he received in a recent settlement of a legal malpractice case against other lawyers.

It comes 19 months after the singer filed for bankruptcy protection due to debts of $36m and assets of less than $20m – three days after he was ordered to pay $5m to a woman whose sex tape he posted online.

The rapper burst onto the music scene in 2003 with debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin, and has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

He has won many music awards, including a Grammy, and has branched out into acting, starring in movies including the semi-autobiographical Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, Home Of The Brave and Righteous Kill. news.sky.com