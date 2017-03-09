Rare big bird breaks the ice

… trouble for domestic airlines

LAST week, I briefly escaped to Victoria Falls where I got respite from the daily grind that has become a trademark of our daily lives in Zimbabwe.

The past two months have been difficult for this country.

The relentless currency crisis has persisted, exerting pressure on an already hard pressed population that has been battling to shake off its hardships, precipitated by close to two decades of economic troubles.

The truth is that Victoria Falls is the global capital of travel, with its extraordinary wildlife and breathtaking landscapes and jungles, which demonstrate God’s unrivalled creative ingenuity.

Once one lands on the revamped Victoria Falls International Airport, they fly out with a fresh mind and renewed impetus to fight on.

The forests that roll under the bellies of aircrafts lining up for touchdown are not only breathtaking.

They are unique to that region, where boundless Mopani woodlands that have dominated north western Zimbabwe since time memorial remind holiday makers that they would be storming into Africa’s remaining virgin lands and untamed jungles.

Here, nature and man-made facilities combine to give them lasting impressions.

Temperatures can be brutal, striking past 40 degrees Celsius on extremely hostile days.

Yet once one acclimatises to enjoying expeditions under the armpits of the sprawling untamed jungles where battalions of elephant herds and rare species welcome them, their systems ignore the heat that waves of Kalahari sands remit all day round.

To the south of the mighty Victoria Falls itself, the Stanley and Livingstone game reserve, a rarely mentioned jewel in the Zimbabwean tourism crown, sits at the heart of vast swathes of bushes that submit to the 2 574 kilometre Zambezi River.

It is this proximity to the Zambezi that has seen it being considered one of the most beautiful national parks in that part of the world.

To the north, the Zambian mainland races to greet the clear blue African sky, providing a dramatic setting in a jungle that is famous for its flaming sunsets, as the river becomes a twisting, broad arm of water snaking its way through swampland.

Its imposing silvery waters defiantly flow around islands and rumbles through sandbanks where pods of hippos take a shower.

Giant crocodiles rest on sandbars, while grazing buffalos, waterbucks and impalas fight for nature’s unconditional attention of Zambezi’s massive floodplains.

I have explored these jungles countless times.

But each time I return, I am greeted by stunning surprises, such as fresh kills, dramatic escapes and so on.

In one of those tours last year, we were exploring the Zambezi when we came face to face with a bulky crocodile that lay quietly on the shores of a sand soaked island.

We decided to cruise towards her.

Everything was perfect on the Zambezi.

But as we approached the reptile, our vessel crashing through waves, we were shocked to see that what we thought to be an innocent sunbath was actually the aftermaths of a horrific killing of its offspring, a rare hunt.

She had crushed its fine collar bones and ripped through its head.

I was proud to report on the incident, which was no extraordinary feat except for the privilege of being at the right place at the right time.

But my blood pressure levels struck catastrophic levels last week.

After arriving at Victoria Falls, I realised that only a few days earlier, armies of some of the globe’s most accomplished photographers had feasted on yet another exciting event in the jungles.

A rare bird, last seen over 40 years ago, had been spotted in the jungles nursing an equally rare nestling.

It sparked a rush to shoot the most exclusive pictures.

So, as word spread around the globe, long-lense wielding photographers stampeded onto planes to catch a glimpse of the birds.

That is a story for another day.

But as I missed the small bird in the jungles, I was privileged to welcome a “rare big bird” as it proudly taxed on the Victoria Falls runway for the first time on a special day for tourism.

A South African Airways (SAA) Airbus A330-200 jetliner touched down at 12:20 hrs on Wednesday afternoon, becoming the first wide boarded aircraft to land in Zimbabwe’s prime resort town after the completion of a US$150 million expansion in December.

The expansion work stretched the runway to four kilometres, from about one and half kilometres, giving it capacity to handle long haul aircraft and trebling the airport’s annual passenger capacity to 1,5 million.

The facelift has turned Victoria Falls into one of Africa’s best jungle airports.

It is receiving floods of enquires from Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, Turkish Airlines and others, who have expressed their interest to fly into the resort town.

British Airways (BA)’s Comair, Namibian Airways and Air Botswana already fly into the town from Johannesburg, South Africa and other destinations.

“Last week, Victoria Falls witnessed the arrival of a rare bird,” said Africa Albida chief executive officer (CEO), Ross Kennedy.

“People flew from around the world to take pictures, and today we witness the arrival of a larger, rare bird,” said Kennedy, whose firm operates the magnificent Victoria Falls Safari Lodge.

Kennedy estimates that the expanded SAA capacity, as well as the new upcoming flights from other leading airlines, would increase arrivals by 80 000 tourists per year in Victoria Falls.

“About 80 000 more tourists a year could soon fly into Zimbabwe’s leading resort town of Victoria Falls as two large international airlines commit to the destination and a third increases capacity,” he said.

“Victoria Falls is in the middle of southern Africa’s Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA), which boasts some of the most pristine and diverse wildlife areas left on the planet.

“Tourists will also be able to take in the history, culture and birding of Ethiopia with one of the seven natural wonders of the world, Victoria Falls, which is the gateway to the rest of Zimbabwe, as well as Zambia, Namibia and Botswana,” he said.

The Victoria Falls City Council was happy.

“We would like to congratulate SAA for breaking the ice,” said Prayer Moyo, a councilor who represented the local authority at the ceremony.

The big two African network carriers, BA Comair and SAA, already control the lion’s share of the Zimbabwean market, which adds up to more than 70 percent of the flights in the lucrative market, which is marked by good-margin business and first-class passengers.

The skies above Zimbabwe’s south western airways appear to be the next front in the red hot competition that is already playing out in the country, as long haul frequencies are set to increase.

Air Zimbabwe (AirZim), Rainbow Airlines and fastjet Zimbabwe have signaled they would mount a fierce defense of their territory, although fastjet appears to have already made its first intentions to surrender.

Already, Fly Kumba and flyAfrica.com, all Zimbabwean carriers, have thrown in the towel.

New fuel efficient, narrow body aircraft that the big spending airlines are operating have given them the endurance to offer low cost, long haul flights.

Zimbabwean carriers, mostly operating old fuel guzzling aircraft, would be scrambling to regain and maintain market share, as competition is set to rise, says Tapiwa Sibanda, an analyst at Trade Winds.

AirZim has fiercely complained that the swell of big players is threatening to hurt domestic operators.

It will be survival of the fittest, and elimination of the weakest.

Last month, fastjet shocked the market with an announcement that it would be pulling out of the Victoria Falls-Johannesburg route, citing high costs and low load factors.

The airline is now exploring the possibility of replacing the Airbus A319 that it has been operating on the route with a smaller jetliner, according to CEO, Nico Bezuidenhout, who issued a statement on the Pan African airline’s Zimbabwean operations recently.

“Fastjet Zimbabwe has also suspended its under-performing route between Victoria Falls and Johannesburg and is evaluating the possible transition from its Airbus A319 aircraft to a smaller, more fuel-efficient Embraer E190 aircraft,” Bezuidenhout said.

There has also been an exodus of passengers to Emirates.

SAA’s 222 seater aircraft was welcomed with the traditional water cannon salute last week, before taking off an hour later with 188 passengers.

The promising start gave SAA country manager, Winnie Muchanyuka, the confidence that the Victoria Falls/Johannesburg route would be viable.

She said Wednesday’s maiden flight could be the start of big things to come for the airline on the route, promising that should demand continue to rise, SAA was prepared to deploy the bigger A346 airliner.

Africa’s largest airline, which has flown daily to Victoria Falls from Johannesburg using a 150 seater plane, also flies daily into Harare from South Africa, as well as into Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second capital.

“Operating a wide board aircraft into Victoria Falls was only a dream three months ago,” said Muchanyuka.

“We are the first airline to partake the new facilities at Victoria Falls using a wide boarded aircraft. We saw the demand and the push on our seats. We could see that the numbers were increasing year by year. There is great potential in Victoria Falls. We see it through the numbers that are coming,” she said.

The A330 offers 36 business class seats and 186 economy class seats.

It has added about 90 extra seats to the existing SAA capacity on the route.

At present capacity of about 150 passengers per flight, SAA was fully booked until March 12, a huge contrast to the domestic carriers, which have been burning fuel and flying empty planes for many months.

The A330 has a spacious layout and contemporary interior design, which makes flying on it a truly world class experience, which matches the top class attractions available in Victoria Falls.

It is fitted with audio visual on-demand technology for entertainment offering a choice of over 100 movies, which will revolutionalise the Zimbabwean skies.

Business travelers can expect easily adjustable headrests with adaptable ear rest, ample stowage space and generous leg room.

Givemore Chidzidzi, chief operating officer at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, said accessibility had been one of the handicaps affecting the local tourism industry.

He said the arrival of bigger planes would improve tourist arrivals into the country.

“If we don’t address the issue of accessibility, we have a problem. The tourism and hospitality industry has been challenged. We have to match the standards being offered by the A330. We cannot expect someone disembarking from the A330 to get a poor service. They expect the same standards,” he said.

As competition intensifies, the winners will be the passengers, who are set to benefit from promotions.

The one and half hour flight into Johannesburg is a pleasant experience.

Tourists fly over the land that was once ruled by southern Africa’s greatest kings – Shaka the Zulu on the southern banks of the Limpopo, and Lobengula to the north.

Sprawling virgin forests, untouched since time immemorial, spring out once one is airborne, only being interrupted by sporadic meandering rivers, which offer a rare sense of relief in a generally difficult climate.

For tourists anxious to combine the luxuries of travel above the national parks and frequently zooming out to marvel on the arid landscapes, the hotly contested airway offers that experience.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw