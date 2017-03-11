R&B boy band All-4-One in South Africa

THE group is known for hits including I Swear; I Can Love You Like That; and So Much in Love.

The ’90s rhythm and blues soul boy band, All- 4-One, has made a return to the music industry after 20 years.

The band spoke at the press conference on the eve of its first South African tour, that started in Cape Town at the Grand Arena, Grand West Casino & Entertainment World, on Friday.

Group members Jamie Jones, Delious Kennedy, Alfred Nevarez and Tony Borowiak were excited about the tour.

Having made their debut in 1994 with hit songs like I Swear; I can Love You Like That; and So Much in Love, the quartet later went on to receive Blockbuster, Grammy and American music awards.

They reached great heights in the R&B soul circles throughout the ’90s and early 2000s.

The tour moves to Johannesburg on Saturday and ends in Bloemfontein.

Asked which local acts they would feature, the name of 2016 SA Idols top three runner-up, Tebogo Louw, came up.

It would seem the young Stellenbosch-born Louw’s performance of the group’s hit song on the reality competition, Idols, had made its way to the US, which then saw him landing on stage with the famous group.

Fans can look forward to a night of sweet sounds from one of their favourite male groups of the ’90s. – citizen.co.za