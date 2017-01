By Batsirai Chikadaya

According to a report published in the Newsday earlier today, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has in the past five months (August 2016-December 2016) utilised more than $300 million in current transactions through Visa and MasterCard. Speaking at the inaugural Gold Sector Awards, the RBZ Governor, Dr John Mangudya stated it was the public’s perception that the […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

RBZ not happy with how Zimbabweans use their VISA/Mastercards

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed