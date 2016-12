By Batsirai Chikadaya

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has decreased bank charges for cash withdrawals with immediate effect following public outcry over exorbitant fees being charged to account holders. The new withdrawal charges have been revised with immediate effect to: 1% of the total amount withdrawn at the ATM 1,25% of the total amount withdrawn over the counter […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

RBZ revises bank charges to between 1-1,25%

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed